Leafy8 Breaking Ground In New Markets

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Leafy8: Central Florida's Delta-8, Delta-9 & HHC Brand

Leafy8 Expands Into New Markets - Delta-8, Delta-9, HHC & More Hemp-Derived Products

Founded with purity, potency, and safety in mind, Leafy8's stellar reputation within the alternative products industry has spread far and wide into new markets.

- Leafy8

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Leafy8 , Central Florida's leading provider of hemp-derived products , is excited to announce their expansion into new markets as they continues growing and meeting demands across the United States and its territories. Due to Leafy8's dedication to creating the best hemp-derived products, they have grown exponentially since their opening in 2021. Founded with purity, potency, and safety in mind, Leafy8's stellar reputation within the alternative products industry has spread far and wide.

Expanding Distribution to New Locations

Expansion into Texas was Leafy8's most recent venture into acquiring out-of-state distribution. However, with new opportunities coming, Miami and Puerto Rico have become the latest additions. As with any growing market, Miami has always been a bustling city with shops everywhere. Notable areas include South Beach and North Miami. With Puerto Rico's market being so new to the hemp-derived space, there is no better time to introduce Leafy8's products to this region. Breaking ground in these busy economies is paramount to Leafy8's larger goal of a national presence.

Since the beginning, The Leafy8 Team has dedicated itself to growth and creating an omnipresence in the alternative products industry. This expansion is a significant milestone as it is a testament to the Team's dedication to meeting the needs of those everywhere. Plans include breaking into new markets and solidifying the Team's presence in existing areas.

What to Expect: Future Plans

Customers in these newly accessible locations can look forward to experiencing Leafy8's stand-out products that have proven themselves fan favorites in many markets, starting with Florida. Leafy8's customers expect nothing but the best from the company, and the Team works tirelessly every day to make this a reality. Every member of the Team dedicates themselves to creating positive experiences through Leafy8's quality products and impeccable customer service.

Leafy8 invites all customers to celebrate this exciting milestone with them. To learn more about the company's expanding presence and the products or services available in these new markets, please visit Leafy8. To stay up-to-date on new product releases and the latest hemp-derived news, follow them on Instagram and Facebook.

About Leafy8: Leafy8 manufactures, distributes, and sells hemp-derived products that exceed industry standards of quality and are always independently lab-tested for purity. Each scientifically formulated product has a QR code linked to a Certificate of Authenticity (COA), which breaks down what exactly is in each product. With a commitment to educating the public, the company has become a trusted provider in the industry. It is known for its premium products and outstanding customer service.

Leafy8 – Casselberry

222 Wilshire Blvd

Casselberry, FL 32707

Leafy8 – Orlando/Winter Park

7414 University Blvd

Suite #104

Winter Park, FL 32792

Leafy8 Hemp News Central Florida

Leafy8 Delta 8, Delta 9, HHC & CBD Products

+1 855-453-2398

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube