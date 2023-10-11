Myrtle Beach Chiropractic Couple Celebrates 15 Years Of Healing And Wellness

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Drs. Alan and Elaine Levy , the dynamic husband-and-wife duo behind Sea One Family Chiropractic , are proud to mark their 15th year of bringing health to the Myrtle Beach community.Since opening their doors in 2007, they've steadily grown their practice. In August, they achieved a record number of patients, a testament to their unwavering commitment to holistic wellness.The Levys have always believed that chiropractic care is more than just a treatment; it's a way to unlock their patients' true potential. They passionately dedicate themselves to improving nervous system function for individuals and families alike.Drs. Alan and Elaine Levy met as classmates and share a deep passion for health and wellness, have not only excelled in their chiropractic practice but also in the world of performance athletics and coaching.With their two beautiful children completing their happy family, the Levys are on a mission to spread wellness throughout the Myrtle Beach community and beyond.Dr. Alan's personal journey from a competitive swimmer to a chiropractor is a testament to the life-changing potential of chiropractic care. His encounter with a chiropractor after a painful back episode in Cancun opened his eyes to the wonders of this healing art.Reflecting on his path, Dr. Alan says, "The profession chose me. I was always a chiropractor; I just didn't know it."What to Expect:The Sea One Family Chiropractic team does a thorough analysis and evaluation that may include x-rays. They want to have a clear idea of where there are subluxations and how a patient needs to be adjusted so that they can experience the results of quality chiropractic care. A second visit is scheduled to give a report of these findings and a discussion of a personalized care plan and financial arrangements.The Sea Once Family Chiropractic team offers both urgent crisis care to start patients on a journey to healing, as well as preventative wellness plans.Testimonials:Robert: "I have been coming to see Dr. Alan for almost 10 years. His adjustments cleared away severe pain then and continues to keep it at bay. Not only is the office very professional but I consider all who work there as friends. I would highly recommend them to anyone."Leslie: "Chiropractic with Dr. Levy has been extremely beneficial to me and my overall health. He coordinates well with my other healthcare professionals. I am a firm believer in routine chiropractic care as it greatly aids my flexibility and balance."Sea One Family Chiropractic is the first choice in healthcare for many Myrtle Beach families, individuals and seniors, who experience the transformative power of chiropractic care.

