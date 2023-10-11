Betterworld Technology Unveils The Betterworld Knowledge Center

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Explore Over 2,500 Courses, Tailored Training Sessions, and Exclusive Monthly Webinars at the New BetterWorld Knowledge Center

CHICAGO, IL, USA, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- BetterWorld Technology , a leading nationwide Managed Services provider, is thrilled to announce the launch of the BetterWorld Knowledge Center, a robust learning platform designed to empower professionals with a wide range of industry-relevant skills and knowledge. With the BetterWorld Knowledge Center, learners can now unlock a treasure trove of over 2,500 courses ranging from Adobe, Microsoft 365, G Suite, and beyond.

The BetterWorld Knowledge Center boasts a blend of on-demand and instructor-led training programs, offering flexibility to learners and enabling them to choose a learning path that aligns with their personal and professional goals. From exclusive monthly webinars to customizable private training sessions, BetterWorld Technology ensures a tailored learning experience that caters to individual or organizational needs.

Pricing and Subscription Options:

Add to Your Existing Managed Services: Current clients can effortlessly enhance their existing package with access to the BetterWorld Knowledge Center at a special bundled rate.

Stand-Alone Subscription: For those solely interested in training services, an attractive pricing option is available for an exclusive subscription to the BetterWorld Knowledge Center.

Why Choose Your IT Tech Tutor at BetterWorld Knowledge Center?

2 Live Classes Every Month: Engage in a live learning environment with seasoned instructors who are dedicated to your success.

Hundreds of Recorded Webinars: Missed a live session? Catch up at your convenience with a vast library of recorded webinars.

Custom Class Options: At BetterWorld Technology, we prioritize a personalized approach to meet your unique learning needs, offering custom class options that range from 45-minute briefings to in-depth workshops.

The BetterWorld Knowledge Center is not merely a learning platform. It's a gateway to acquiring new skills, enhancing efficiency, and propelling individuals and organizations to their next level of success. BetterWorld Technology continues to stay committed to providing exceptional services that drive the growth and advancement of professionals across the nation.

