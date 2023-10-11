Introducing Intelus Agency's Intelligent Virtual Assistant Service: Work Less And Make More

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Chris Mitchell, Intelus AgencyATHENS, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Intelus Agency , a leading provider of innovative business solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of our groundbreaking Virtual Assistant service , designed to transform the way businesses operate and empower entrepreneurs and professionals to achieve unparalleled efficiency and productivity.Intelus Agency's Virtual Assistant service combines cutting-edge technology with a team of highly skilled and experienced virtual assistants to offer a comprehensive and cost-effective solution for businesses of all sizes. Whether it's a startup entrepreneur, a small business owner, or part of a larger corporation, Intelus Agency's Virtual Assistants are here to streamline their client's operations and help you focus on what you do best.Intelus Agency solves the most common problems that businesses and entrepreneurs struggle with when hiring remote workers:Problem #1: Recruiting, hiring, onboarding, and training are time-consuming and frustrating for business owners. These tasks can become so time-consuming that it defeats the purpose of outsourcing the work. Intelus Agency solves this problem by providing only the most qualified and trained candidates.Problem #2: HR, payroll, and ongoing support and training are jobs in themselves and many entrepreneurs and startups are missing the time and resources needed to execute these tasks effectively. Intelus Agency solves this problem with done-for-you HR, payroll, support, and ongoing training with the VAs.Problem #3: Many freelancers require constant coaching and motivation in order to get work done correctly and in a timely fashion. Many of them tend to have sporadic communication due to managing multiple freelance projects with other clients, and they commonly become unreliable and sometimes even disappear without a trace. This creates an endless and expensive cycle of constantly replacing freelancers with new ones who may exhibit the same problems. Intelus Agency solves this problem by providing highly qualified and vetted virtual assistants. They also replace VAs at no charge if their clients are not satisfied with the performance of their virtual assistants.Key features of Intelus Agency's Virtual Assistant service include:Highly Trained Professionals: Intelus Agency's virtual assistants are carefully selected and extensively trained to handle a wide range of tasks, from administrative and customer support to data analysis, sales, and marketing.Customized Solutions: Intelus Agency tailors their services to meet its client's unique business needs. Their dedicated virtual assistant will work with the client to understand the business's goals and develop a strategy that aligns with its objectives.Cutting-Edge Technology: Intelus Agency leverages the latest tools and technology to enhance their virtual assistants' efficiency, making sure they deliver high-quality results every time.Cost-Effective: Outsourcing tasks to Intelus Agency virtual assistants is on average 60% more cost-effective than a W-2 employee. Intelus Agency's clients only pay for the services they need, without the burden of additional payroll costs. Intelus Agency understands that businesses yield higher profit margins when they are able to lower overhead costs without sacrificing quality. Its motto is "Work Less and Make More".Security and Confidentiality: Intelus Agency takes data security seriously and ensures that their client's sensitive information is protected through robust security protocols.Intelus Agency's Virtual Assistant service is designed to boost productivity, reduce its client's workload, and give them the freedom to focus on what truly matters - growing their business.To learn more about Intelus Agency's Virtual Assistant service and how it can benefit your business, please visit .About Intelus Agency:Intelus Agency is a forward-thinking provider of business solutions, offering services that range from virtual assistants to web design, digital marketing, and B2B lead generation. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Intelus Agency is dedicated to helping businesses thrive in the modern world.For media inquiries or more information, please contact Chris Mitchell at .

