Docmagic's Chief Eservices Executive Wins Housingwire's Vanguard Award

Brian D. Pannell honored for his recent success in facilitating eNote adoption among lenders

- Dominic Iannitti, President & CEO of DocMagic, Inc, CALIF., UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- DocMagic, Inc., the premier provider of fully-compliant loan document generation, regulatory compliance, and comprehensive eMortgage services, announced that its lead eClosing and digital mortgage executive, Brian D. Pannell, has been named to HousingWire's Vanguard list for 2023. Now in its ninth year, the Vanguard Award program recognizes executives in housing and mortgage finance for their leadership and forward-thinking contributions to the industry. This year, 100 standouts were selected for the prestigious accolade."Brian is an accomplished mortgage technologist whose contributions are reshaping our industry," remarked Dominic Iannitti, president and CEO of DocMagic, Inc. "He consistently drives the widespread adoption of DocMagic's groundbreaking digital mortgage solutions for the benefit of the entire industry, and we are delighted that HousingWire recognizes his unwavering efforts as a Vanguard honoree."Pannell has consistently been a key pillar of eClosing adoption in the mortgage industry. His exceptional leadership and hands-on involvement have uncovered newfound efficiencies for DocMagic's lender clients. Most recently, he has been paramount to a project that increased eNote adoption among banks, investors and lenders.Pannell also spearheaded many projects that provide seamless integration with DocMagic's industry-leading eMortgage solutions, which include ClickSign® , eNotary services, Total eCloseTM system, eNote generation, and secure SmartSAFE® eVault technologies. His extensive credentials and experience highlight his ability to cultivate strategic, industry-critical technology and business relationships.“I am truly honored to receive HousingWire's Vanguard award,” said Pannell.“The entire team at DocMagic is focused on maintaining our role as a leader in innovative eMortgage technologies. I am excited to be a part of this major movement and help DocMagic lead the industry charge for years to come.”Pannell's work has helped DocMagic achieve nearly a 40 percent increase in eNote adoption among its banking clients in the last year alone. This aligns with the company-wide mission to digitize the mortgage process ---- from origination to closing. Alongside DocMagic's groundbreaking eServices, Pannell's expertise empowers lending entities to embrace the future and elevate their operations to unprecedented heights.“The 2023 Vanguards are made up of the industry's most impressive and powerful leaders who are fueling the growth of their organizations and leaving an indelible mark on the industry,” said HW Media Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler.“These remarkable individuals underscore the pivotal role that visionary leadership plays in our ever-evolving housing ecosystem. These winners' events stand as a testament to the enduring significance of the Vanguards award which has become a career-changing accolade reserved only for the industry's top leaders.”HousingWire's annually produced Vanguard award represents a wide range of business leaders from various sectors of the housing economy, residential mortgage lending, servicing, real estate and fintech. All of the 2023 Vanguard winners will be honored at a ceremony during this year's HW Annual conference in Dallas, Texas on October 11. They will also be profiled in the October/November issue of HousingWire and will receive ongoing recognition on HousingWire.About DocMagic:DocMagic, Inc. is the leading provider of compliant document generation, automated compliance, eSignature, and comprehensive eMortgage solutions for the mortgage industry. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Torrance, Calif., DocMagic develops award-winning software, mobile apps, and web-based systems for the production and delivery of compliant loan document packages. The company's solutions connect industry participants, promote collaboration, and ensure data integrity to execute precision-based digital lending transactions. A team of in-house compliance experts and legal staff consistently monitor legal and regulatory changes at both the federal and state levels to ensure accuracy. For more information on DocMagic, visit .About HousingWire:HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches more than 70,000 newsletter subscribers daily and 1 million unique visitors each month and has more than 5,000 members and event attendees. Visit or to learn more.###

