Australia Books Market: Increasing Number Of Readers Worldwide And The Rise Of E-Books Fuel The Market Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australia Books Market value is US$ 855.1 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of over 1.8% over the forecast period of 2023-2030, according to the latest market report by RationalStat Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview Australia has a highly educated populace that values reading and education, resulting in high literacy rates. The literacy culture fosters a great demand for books of all sorts. Through grants, subsidies, and initiatives, the Australian government promotes literature and the arts. Australia Council for the Arts programs, for example, provide financing and resources to authors, publishers, and literary organizations, supporting a thriving literary landscape.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the Australia Books market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including genres, formats, target audience, distribution channel, and geography/regions (including Western Australia, Southern Australia, Eastern Australia, Northern and Central Australia) . The report also offers Australia and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

Market intelligence for the Australia Books market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc. In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the Australia Books market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc. Request A Customization- Australia Books Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of genres, indigenous literature segment is expected to dominate the market as it is include traditional stories, contemporary fiction, and non-fiction exploring Indigenous culture and history. On the basis of formats, E-books segment is anticipated to dominate the market. E-books are digital versions of books readable on e-readers, tablets, and smartphones, accessible through various e-book platforms.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 968.9 million Market Size Forecast US$ 855.1 million Growth Rate 1.8% Key Market Drivers

Rising e-books and reading platforms

Expanding e-commerce platform Rising number of book clubs and community engagement Companies Profiled

Penguin Random House Australia Pty Ltd

HarperCollins

Allen & Unwin Pty Limited

Hachette Australia

Pan Macmillan Australia Pty Ltd

Bloomsbury Publishing Pty

Black Inc.

Scribe Publications

Hardie Grant Scholastic Australia

Explore more about this report-

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Leading players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and product launches are some of the strategies followed by industry players.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the Australia Books market growth include Penguin Random House Australia Pty Ltd, HarperCollins, Allen & Unwin Pty Limited, Hachette Australia, Pan Macmillan Australia Pty Ltd, Bloomsbury Publishing Pty, Black Inc., Scribe Publications, Hardie Grant, and Scholastic Australia, among others.

Get A Free Sample-

RationalStat has segmented the Australia Books market based on genres, formats, target audience, distribution channel and region



Australia Books Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Genres



Fiction



Non-fiction



Childrens

Indigenous Literature

Australia Books Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Formats



Print Books



E-books



Audiobooks

Educational Textbooks

Australia Books Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Target Audience



Adults



Children

Educational

Australia Books Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Distribution Channel



Bookstores



Libraries



Online Retailers



Specialty Stores

Educational Institutions

Australia Books Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units) and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region



Australia Books Market





Western Australia





Southern Australia





Eastern Australia Northern and Central Australia

For more information about this report-

Key Questions Answered in the Books Report:



What will be the market value of the Australia Books market by 2030?

What is the market size of the Australia Books market?

What are the market drivers of the Australia Books market?

What are the key trends in the Australia Books market?

Which is the leading region in the Australia Books market?

What are the major companies operating in the Australia Books market? What are the market shares by key segments in the Australia Books market?

Running a year End discount of 20% -

Explore Our Trending Reports



Global Biodegradable Diapers Market - Increasing consumers' focus on eco-friendly diapers is propelling the demand for biodegradable market.

Global Halal Cosmetics Market - Halal cosmetics market is highly vibrant, and with over 1.8 billion Muslims on the planet, it is rapidly developing. Muslims choose halal items as these items are in line with their religious views.

Global Baby Prams & Strollers Market - Global baby prams & strollers market is estimated to witness a moderate growth rate of around 5% during the period 2019-2028.

Global Air Purifiers Market - Global air purifiers market is expected to witness a significant growth rate of over 6.5% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

Global Smart Kitchen Appliances Market - Global smart kitchen appliances market is estimated to exhibit a strong CAGR of around 14% during the forecast period.

Global Hair Extensions Market - Global hair extensions market stood at US$ 7.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at a significant growth rate of 5.3% in the period of 2022-2028.

Global Dishwashing Products Market - Global Dishwashing Products Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Global DJ Headphone Market - Global DJ Headphone Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Global Cricket Helmet Market - Global Cricket Helmet Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2028. Global Commercial Dishwashers Market - Global Commercial Dishwashers Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.2% over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts' viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:



Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged. Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

Download Key Insights and Market Data - Raise a Query

About RationalStat LLC

RationalStat is an end-to-end Australia market intelligence and consulting company that provides comprehensive market research reports, customized strategy, and consulting studies. The company has sales offices in India, Mexico, and the US to support Australia and diversified businesses. The company has over 80 consultants and industry experts, developing more than 850 market research and industry reports for its report store annually.

RationalStat has strategic partnerships with leading data analytics and consumer research companies to cater to the client's needs. Additional services offered by the company include consumer research, country reports, risk reports, valuations and advisory, financial research, due diligence, procurement and supply chain research, data analytics, and analytical dashboards.

Contact

RationalStat LLC

Kimberly Shaw,

Content and Press Manager

US Phone: +1 302 803 5429

UK Phone: +44 203-287-1245

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Pinterest



Global Natural Beauty Products Market

Global Sustainable Footwear Market

Global Professional Hair Oil Market

Global Modern LED Pendant Lights Market

Global Consumer Luxury Goods Market

Global Biodegradable Sanitary Napkins Market

Global Bathroom Vanities Market

Global Bagasse Tableware Market

Global Catfish Rods Market Global Wool/Cotton Pillow Market





Tags Australia Books Market Australia Books Market Share Australia Books Market Size Australia Books Market Demand books Related Links