Ideal Aviation And SWIC Partner Up To Train Student Pilots In St. Louis Missouri

Ideal Aviation and SWIC exhibiting at Osh Kosh, a famous annual air show and aviation gathering

Ideal Aviation orders aviation headsets to welcome the new batch of SWIC students in the fall semester

SWIC student pilot passes his instrument checkride at Ideal Aviation

- Kim NagelST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Ideal Aviation , a flight school that trains helicopter and airplane pilots in St. Louis, Missouri, has experienced additional student pilot enrollment through its collaboration with Southwestern Illinois College (SWIC ) in Belleville, Illinois. This partnership, which has been ongoing for several years, reached a significant milestone this year with the approval of their fixed wing program, resulting in a surge of interest and student pilot enrollment for the fall semester.Kim Nagel, Director of Administration at Ideal Aviation, enthusiastically shared her thoughts on this exciting development. "Ideal Aviation has had a busy start to the fall semester, thanks to our partnership with Southwestern Illinois College (SWIC). While we've been partners with SWIC for several years, this year's approval of our fixed wing program has brought in a remarkable number of students for the fall semester."With 19 students enrolling for the current semester, the collaboration between Ideal Aviation and SWIC is proving to be a great opportunity and brings more people into the world of aviation. The increased interest in aviation training can be attributed to the ongoing pilot shortage which is an ongoing challenge in the aviation industry. SWIC which is an accredited higher education institution brings with it the benefit of student loans and financial aid. This has made it easier for students to pursue their dreams of becoming pilots .As Kim notes, "We've witnessed a surge in student interest, primarily due to the pressing pilot shortage in the industry, along with the financial support offered by SWIC." Ideal Aviation, well known for offering both Part 61 and Part 141 training for fixed wing airplanes and rotary wing helicopters at St. Louis Downtown Airport (KCPS), provides aspiring pilots with a comprehensive range of training programs. From getting your private pilot certificate to programs for commercial pilots, Ideal Aviation is known as St. Louis's“Place for Pilots.” Prior to the approval of the fixed wing program, Ideal and SWIC were already partners, offering Part 141 helicopter training.The recent development means that prospective pilots can now receive not only their pilot's license and various ratings throughout the semesters but also earn an associate degree by enrolling in the Professional Pilot Course offered through SWIC. This comprehensive approach to flight training and education ensures that future aviators are well prepared for their careers.The partnership between Ideal Aviation and SWIC in St. Louis, MO, offers a remarkable opportunity for students aspiring to become pilots. The approval of the fixed wing program has led to increased pilot enrollment, making this partnership a great opportunity for those who wish to pursue a career in aviation.For those interested in learning more about SWIC's partnership with Ideal Aviation, please contact Keith Mueller at SWIC via telephone 618-222-5683 or visit their website at and checkout Ideal Aviation at and 618-337-5845.

