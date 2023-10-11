New Book, And He Wept By Author James D. Brewer, Inspires A Return To Timeless Values In A Changing World

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Author James D. Brewer brings a powerful and uplifting message in his latest book, "And He Wept ." In an era of rapid change, Brewer encourages readers to rediscover and embrace the enduring values that have defined America.In "And He Wept," Brewer passionately emphasizes the importance of upholding Christian principles and ethics as a source of strength and guidance. Rather than dwelling on the challenges of the present, Brewer invokes the divine providence that guided the nation's founding-a legacy of faith, courage, and resilience.James D. Brewer is a devoted Christian who deeply cares for the country. As a Vietnam War veteran with direct combat experience and a history of advising a Vietnamese Infantry Battalion, Brewer brings a unique perspective to his writing. His first book, "Broken Soldiers: The Making of Heroes," published in 2011, offered hope to soldiers struggling with PTSD. In "And He Wept," his latest endeavor, Brewer seeks to inspire and uplift Americans, guiding them back to enduring values and faith."And He Wept" is an uplifting call to rediscover the timeless principles that have made the United States a beacon of hope. It underscores the power of faith and Christian values in navigating an ever-changing world.About PageLink SolutionsPageLink Solutions offers comprehensive self-publishing services, giving aspiring authors exclusive access to a network of book evaluators, marketing experts, and promotional opportunities. We also serve as a vital link connecting authors to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.

