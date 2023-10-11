Halcones Announces Stock Option Grants

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halcones Precious Metals Corp. (TSX – V: HPM) (the“Company” or“Halcones”) has granted a total of 4,750,000 stock options to various directors, officers and consultants pursuant to its stock option plan. The options may be exercised at a price of $0.10 per option for a period of five years from the date of grant. The grant of options remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.



About Halcones

Halcones Precious Metals Corp. is focused on exploring for and developing gold-silver projects in the Maricunga Belt, Chile, the premiere gold mining district in South America. The Company has a team with a strong background of exploration success in the region.