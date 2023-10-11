Vanguard Attorneys Partners With Interbay Little League To Champion Community, Youth, And Military Support

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Karina Perez IllićTAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Vanguard Attorneys, a leading Tampa personal injury law firm , proudly announces its new sponsorship with Interbay Little League (IBLL), the official little league for MacDill Air Force Base, and areas of South Tampa.Committed to not only representing but advocating for the community, Vanguard Attorneys sees this collaboration as a significant step in fostering community engagement, supporting youth development, and honoring our military families.Karina Perez Illić , the Managing Attorney of Vanguard Attorneys, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, "Interbay Little League positively impacts youth in our community, helping players learn the fundamentals of the game and importance of good sportsmanship. Vanguard Attorneys celebrates the dedication of these young individuals as they compete, and our firm is proud to support such an outstanding group.”The sponsorship from Vanguard Attorneys will contribute to defraying registration costs, maintaining the league's fields, and supporting the overall development of young athletes. This partnership not only reinforces Vanguard's commitment to the community but also provides its members with a team to cheer for.While Vanguard Attorneys' contribution extends to multiple divisions, the firm is proud to be assigned as the official sponsor of the Shamrock Sluggers from the IBLL Minor B division. The Shamrock Sluggers embody the spirit of dedication, teamwork, and resilience-values that resonate with Vanguard Attorneys.Follow Vanguard Attorneys on social media to stay updated on the Shamrock Sluggers' journey as they strive to bring home more #VanguardVictories. The firm invites the community to join in the excitement and support the young athletes as they make their mark on the Interbay Little League.Vanguard Attorneys looks forward to a successful partnership with Interbay Little League and remains committed to making a positive impact on the community through advocacy, support, and a shared passion for fostering growth and excellence.ABOUT VANGUARD ATTORNEYS: Vanguard Attorneys is a personal injury law firm located in Tampa, Florida. The firm handles a wide range of cases including but not limited to car accidents, truck accidents, catastrophic injuries, wrongful death, and motorcycle accidents. Our attorneys utilize their knowledge of the field to utilize cutting-edge and effective legal strategies for even the most complex cases. At Vanguard Attorneys we believe in helping those we can, as part of our culture we are continuously helping the community we live prosper and grow. Se habla español. ###

