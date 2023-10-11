Elevating Mechanical Equipment On Roofs The Underrated Solution For Modern Infrastructure

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Cully CangelosiNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- As urban areas become more dense and building designs grow increasingly intricate, the debate around efficient utilization of space is at an all-time high. One of the solutions gaining traction is the elevation of mechanical equipment on building roofs. This practice not only frees up valuable floor space but also offers a plethora of additional benefits that enhance the longevity and functionality of the equipment itself.Platform Pro , a pioneer in creating reliable and durable platforms for mechanical equipment, sheds light on the myriad advantages of roof-based elevation. Cully Cangelosi , President of Platform Pro, emphasizes the strategic and practical gains that arise from such an approach.According to Cangelosi,“When mechanical equipment is elevated on roofs, buildings can attain a higher degree of operational efficiency. It's not just about space-saving; it's about optimizing the environment for these vital units to function at their best.”Preservation of EquipmentOne of the most compelling benefits is the safeguarding of the equipment. Elevated platforms protect units from potential water damage during heavy rains or flooding, a concern that's been on the rise with unpredictable climate patterns. Additionally, by placing units above, they are less susceptible to vandalism or accidental damage.Enhanced Performance & LifespanTemperature regulation is vital for many types of mechanical equipment. A roof, being more open, can often provide a cooler environment than a cramped, enclosed space, especially during night hours. This cooling effect can enhance equipment performance and reduce the need for additional cooling mechanisms. Furthermore, an open environment ensures proper ventilation, which is crucial for many systems. By ensuring a cooler and well-ventilated space, the longevity of equipment is often extended.Ease of MaintenanceRoof-based platforms facilitate easier access for technicians. Instead of navigating tight spaces or basements, they can work in an open environment. This not only speeds up the maintenance process but also ensures that technicians can perform a thorough check without spatial restrictions.Noise ReductionElevating equipment to the roof can contribute significantly to noise reduction within the building. Mechanical units, especially large ones, can generate substantial noise, which can be disruptive for occupants. By placing them on the roof, much of this noise is naturally isolated, leading to quieter, more peaceful interiors.Aesthetic AppealWhile functionality is paramount, aesthetics can't be overlooked, especially in commercial or residential settings. Unsightly equipment can detract from a building's visual appeal. Elevating units keeps them out of sight, allowing architects and designers more freedom in their designs without having to factor in space for bulky equipment on the ground level.Safety EnhancementsPlacing equipment on the ground can pose safety hazards. From tripping risks to potential chemical leaks, ground-based units can present challenges. Elevating them minimizes these risks, ensuring that ground space remains safe for inhabitants or visitors.Environmental BenefitsAs we become more conscious of our impact on the environment, even the location of our equipment matters. By elevating mechanical units, the ground area can be used for green spaces, gardens, or permeable surfaces that can assist with stormwater management, further aligning buildings with sustainable practices.To sum up the thoughts of industry leaders like Cangelosi, elevating mechanical equipment on roofs isn't just a trend-it's a forward-thinking solution that addresses multiple challenges of the modern built environment.Cangelosi notes,“It's about understanding the synergy between space, equipment, and environment. The roof, often underutilized, can become an asset in ensuring our mechanical units are protected, efficient, and long-lasting.”Platform Pro invites architects, builders, and building owners to consider the multifaceted benefits of roof elevation for mechanical units. While it is essential to ensure the structural integrity and safety of such installations, the advantages are clear and compelling.For more information on best practices and considerations, get in touch with Platform Pro. Their expertise in creating robust platforms positions them as a go-to resource for making the most of roof-based equipment installations.

