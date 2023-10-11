Concierge Auctions Announces Pending Sale Of Russian Hill Estate In San Francisco

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

2323 Hyde Street, set within San Francisco's exclusive Russian Hill, is pending sale after a successful auction and just 36 days of global exposure.

- Timothy Di Prizito

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Concierge Auctions is pleased to announce 2323 Hyde Street , a grand corner estate with bay views, is pending sale in cooperation with listing agents Timothy Di Prizito of Christie's International Realty Real Estate | AKG and Joyce Rey and Claudia Goytia of Coldwell Banker Realty.

Originally listed for $9.98 million, 2323 Hyde Street sold via auction on 10 October.

The global exposure generated by Concierge Auctions in the 36 days prior to the sale resulted in over 12,204 website/page views, 933+ prospects, and 6 bidders.

“We are pleased to have partnered with Concierge Auctions on the sale of this incredible property. When it comes to global exposure, they are the best at reaching far and wide and garnering worldwide attention, which ultimately led to an active auction with competitive bidding between 6 bidders,” said Di Prizito.“We would definitely work with Concierge again."

The grand corner mansion at 2323 Hyde Street was designed by renowned architect Willis Polk and is perched atop Hyde Street in esteemed Russian Hill with a lush landscaped garden and panoramic views of the sparkling Bay making it an oasis in the heart of the city. As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key®giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the information listed on the property page. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit casothebys or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby's brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 36 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.

