SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of PDD Holdings Inc. - PDD

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of PDD Holdings Inc. ("PDD" or the"Company") (NASDAQ: PDD).



The investigation concerns whether PDD and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 7, 2023, Grizzly Research published a report alleging, among other things, that PDD's popular shopping app, TEMU,“is the most dangerous malware/spyware package currently in widespread circulation.”

On this news, PDD's American depositary receipt (“ADR”) price fell $4.98 per ADR, or 4.9%, to close at $96.61 per ADR on September 7, 2023.

