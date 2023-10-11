Machten, Inc. To Participate In Enhanced-ACAM & RUS Reconnect Programs

Upper Peninsula Telephone Company (“UPTC”) and Michigan Central Broadband (“MCBC”), our wholly-owned Incumbent Local Exchange Carriers (“ILECs”), will collectively receive approximately $9.7 million of E-ACAM support annually for 15 years. E-ACAM will run from January 2024 through 2038, and replace the current ACAM program scheduled to expire in 2028. The current program has been providing approximately $8.7 million of annual support.

E-ACAM funds will be used to significantly upgrade our high-speed broadband facilities over the next 5 years, with a commitment to deliver at least 100 Mbps download speeds to homes and businesses in 19 Michigan counties.

Additionally, UPTC, MCBC and Alpha Communications, have each been awarded ReConnect America grants from the Rural Utility Service. These three grants will provide financial support to provide high speed broadband with download speeds of at least 100 Mbps in rural areas that currently lack service.

The ReConnect grants may provide up to $70 million of cumulative support over 5 years to facilitate the construction of high-speed broadband facilities.

MachTen is a holding company for Upper Peninsula Telephone Company (UPTC), Michigan Central Broadband Company (MCBC), and Alpha Communications. MachTen's subsidiaries provide regulated and unregulated broadband internet access and communications services, including voice, video, home automation and managed hosting services.

