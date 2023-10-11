Miromatrix To Present At The 2023 ISODP Organ Donation Congress

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRO), a life sciences company pioneering a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs to help save and improve patients' lives, today announced that it will be presenting at the 2023 International Society for Organ Donation and Procurement ("ISODP") Organ Donation Congress in Las Vegas, NV on October 18-21 at Mandalay Bay Resort.



M. Mason Macenski, Ph.D, Vice President Clinical and Regulatory Affairs, will be presenting on behalf of Miromatrix on Thursday, October 19 from 2:00pm – 3:00pm PDT. The presentation is titled Maximizing the gift of life: Using perfusion technology to bioengineer multiple transplantable kidneys from a single donor kidney.

The ISODP congresses are held every other year in numerous geographic regions of the world to highlight organ donation and transplantation with the intent to share best practices and improve organ donation for that country.

