MOUNT HOOD RAILROAD UNVEILS PHANTOM OF THE RAILS HALLOWEEN TRAIN

Embark on a Haunting Journey: The 'Phantom of the Rails' Halloween Train Arrives

HOOD RIVER, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- All aboard the eerie elegance of the "Phantom of the Rails " Halloween Train, a chilling new experience from the Mount Hood Railroad inspired by Edgar Allan Poe. This immersive 2.5-hour journey takes passengers on a thrilling ride through the dark forest, under the light of the fall moon, to a mysterious factory in a valley whispered to be haunted. As you board, prepare to interact with a captivating cast of characters and unravel the spine-tingling mysteries surrounding an old fruit factory. The fate of those who dare to enter this haunted realm remains uncertain, making it an adventure best suited for mature audiences, recommended for ages 13 and up."Phantom of the Rails" offers a unique blend of spooky intrigue and old-world charm and is a great way to celebrate the Halloween season. From spooky stories to onboard activities, passengers will be kept on their toes throughout the ride. Passengers can choose from a variety of seating options:Pick Your Poison VIP Package: Enjoy a luxurious ride in our private car with a personal bartender and a spacious lounge area. Your comfortable booth, accommodating up to four guests, includes a delectable charcuterie board and four drink tokens for onboard refreshments.BOO!th Premium Table: Settle into a booth with seating for four, featuring a table for added convenience. Beverages and food can be pre-purchased to enhance your experience.Haunted Parlor Table: Seating for four in a parlor-style arrangement, complete with a table. Guests in this section can also choose to pre-purchase food and beverages to complement their journey.VIP Package guests can savor complimentary food and beverages, while other seating options can pre-order their meals. For safety reasons, one alcoholic drink is allowed per person, with proof of age required before boarding. For guests with mobility concerns, the Haunted Parlor Table seating is the only option to accommodate wheelchairs. Due to the historical nature of the train, the door width is limited to 30 inches, so please select the appropriate seating option when booking."Phantom of the Rails" will run on select dates on October 20, 21, 27, and 28, departing at 4:00 PM and 7:30 PM.Tickets and additional details can be found on our website at /phantom-of-the-rails. Mount Hood Railroad welcomes you to embark on this spine-tingling adventure into the unknown. Join us for a Halloween experience like no other, and let the mysteries of "Phantom of the Rails" envelop you in a world of suspense and wonder.About the Mount Hood RailroadThe Mount Hood Railroad, built in 1906, is a historic, family-owned and operated scenic railway. Recently acquired by The Fruit Company in Hood River, Oregon, it continues to provide memorable tours, including scenic train rides, railbike adventures, and orchard excursions through stunning forests and along rushing rivers. The railway has been committed to preserving the heritage of rail travel and providing exceptional customer service. The Mount Hood Railroad is a must-visit destination for train enthusiasts, families, and nature lovers of all ages. To learn more about all we have to offer, please visit .

