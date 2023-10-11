SAN FRANCISCO TRANSGENDER FILM FESTIVAL PRESENTS 26TH ANNUAL PROGRAM FROM NOVEMBER 8-19

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FULL 2023 LINEUP FEATURING 33 FILMS TO BE HELD IN PERSON AT ROXIE THEATER (NOV. 8-10) AND STREAMING ON DEMAND (NOV. 11-19)

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, US, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The San Francisco Transgender Film Festival (SFTFF) – the world's first and longest-running transgender film festival – presents the 26th annual edition dedicated to films by transgender and gender-nonconforming filmmakers, highlighting innovative, experimental, and visual storytelling that decries transphobic representation in cinema.Spanning 12 days from November 8-19 and comprising five short film programs showcasing 33 films, SFTFF 2023 will be presented in person at the Roxie Theater (3117 16th St., SF) Nov. 8-10 and stream on-demand beginning Nov. 11. Curated by Shawna Virago, the festival's longtime artistic director, SFTFF features a range of film genres – from animation, comedy, dance, music, documentary, erotica, and fantasy – to topical themes surrounding drag; dating, sex and romance; Covid lockdown; immigration, and more.SFTFF 2023 - FESTIVAL HIGHLIGHTS (in alphabetical order by title):Belonging: An Indian Trans Immigrant Story - directed by Amir Jaffer (San Francisco) follows Anjali Rimi and her gender journey as a trans immigrant woman and the challenges she faces in leading the US's first and only Transgender-led South Asian Organization called“Parivar” (meaning family).City Folx - directed by Rae Dawn (San Francisco) is a comedy web series exploring the theme of Bay Area housing insecurity as experienced by two Drag brothers "Raq" and "Cin" - opposites who are forced to go to extreme measures to survive and hold onto their Mission-area apartment.Do Digital Curanderas Use Eggs In Their Limpias? - directed by Roberto Fatal (Bay Area) is about a struggling Latinx healer who considers abandoning the physical world for promises of a digital utopia.Last Call - directed by Drew de Pinto (Queens, NY) is a realist 16mm short focusing on the caretakers of three historic queer bars in San Francisco as they close their establishments, temporarily and permanently, amidst the 2020 COVID lockdown.Prittyboi - directed by Nicolas Collins (Oakland) is a romantic hip-hop ballad about coming out as Genderqueer. This docu-style music video follows two lovebirds on a romantic getaway traversing the beautiful Bay Area as they go thrift shopping, play fight with ice cream cones, and take in Marin County landscapes.The Hanky - directed by Ramses Rodstein (Bay Area). While on a stroll in a park in Berlin, Ramses encounters a handsome stranger who drops their hanky while passing by and becomes determined to return the lost item to its sexy owner.SFTFF 2023 is supported by the Bill Graham Memorial Foundation, California Arts Council, Horizons Foundation, SF Grants for the Arts, San Francisco Arts Commission, San Francisco Office of Economic and Workforce Development, Stuart Foundation, Trans Justice Funding Project, William and Flora Hewlett Foundation and the Zellerbach Family Foundation.ABOUT - SAN FRANCISCO TRANSGENDER FILM FESTIVAL (SFTFF)Founded in 1997, the San Francisco Transgender Film Festival (SFTFF) presents and screens films that promote the visibility of transgender and gender-variant people and challenge the mainstream media's negative stereotypes of our communities. We provide opportunities for transgender and gender-variant media artists, build community through our festival, and engage our audiences in cross-community dialogue.Shawna Virago has been the San Francisco Transgender Film Festival's artistic director since 2003, curating the programs, organizing fundraising, and coordinating production staff and volunteers. Virago's original films have been screened at festivals throughout the world. Virago is a celebrated transgender singer/songwriter and filmmaker known for her mix of original songs, storytelling, and standup.Eric Garcia is SFTFF's Managing Director, arts administrator, choreographer, and drag queen whose feet are deeply rooted in the Bay Area. He is the Co-Artistic Director of Detour Dance, an ensemble that produces original devised theater works and hosts performance-based investigative workshops. Eric hosts and performs as Churro Nomi at drag cabarets and clubs around the Bay Area.#SFTFF2023 #SFTransFilmFest

