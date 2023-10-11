SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Bilibili Inc. - BILI

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Bilibili Inc. (“Bilibili” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: BILI). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Bilibili and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On September 8, 2023, media outlets reported that Bilibili had abruptly removed its mobile game Uma Musume Pretty Derby from online stores, citing the“need for technical upgrades.” However, industry observers noted that the game's inclusion of characters known as“horse girls”-i.e., female characters with horse ears and tails-is reminiscent of horse racing, making the game subject to interpretation as promoting illegal gambling activities in violation of Chinese gaming regulations.

On this news, Bilibili's American Depositary Share (“ADS”) price fell $0.74 per ADS, or 5.17%, to close at $13.56 per share on September 8, 2023.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation.

