Des Moines Farm To Table Fine Dining Restaurant Announces New Retail Offering

DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Chef Suman Hoque is thrilled to announce the launch of an exciting new addition to HoQ's retail offering – HoQ Hot Sauce. This artisanal sauce will tantalize taste buds with the perfect balance of juicy local yellow tomatoes, fiery habanero peppers, and a medley of other premium ingredients, making it a versatile and must-have condiment for every food lover's kitchen. After more than a decade serving up delicious farm to table flavors in the East Village, Chef Suman's famous hot sauce is available to enjoy at home. Attendees at RAGBRAI and the Great Fall Iowa Bike ride gave it rave reviews.HoQ Hot Sauce is a flavorful and approachable condiment with versatile application. Whether drizzling it on a breakfast wrap, spicing up chili, enhancing tacos, or adding a fiery kick to curry, this hot sauce is a passport to a world of delicious possibilities.Key Features and Benefits:.Bold Flavor: This hot sauce combines the juiciness of yellow tomatoes with the intense heat of habanero peppers, balanced with cilantro, garlic, and other ingredients..Versatile: From breakfast to dinner, snacks to appetizers, this hot sauce elevates every meal with its rich, zesty flavor..Broadly Appealing Heat Profile: Chef Suman's Hot Sauce strikes the perfect balance, offering a delightful heat level that appeals to both heat enthusiasts and those who prefer a milder kick..Gluten-Free: Suitable for those with dietary restrictions, this hot sauce is entirely gluten-free..Vegan/Vegetarian Friendly: The hot sauce is vegan and vegetarian friendly.Chef Suman says“HoQ is committed to local Iowa ingredients. Our hot sauce is hand-crafted in small batches from my original recipe to ensure the quality and taste you can expect from my kitchen. Feedback from RAGBRAI, our customers, and retailers so far has been awesome. I'm looking forward to making our hot sauce widely available. Stay tuned for more products coming soon to retail from the HoQ kitchen”.HoQ Hot Sauce is now available for purchase at select retailers including Hy-Vee and Gateway Market. This hot sauce is available for purchase at HoQ Restaurant and it will soon be available for purchase atFor more information, please visit or contact HoQ at 515-231-1415About Chef Suman and HoQ RestaurantChef Suman's culinary journey has taken him on a remarkable path, beginning with his roots in Bangladesh and continuing with training in Le Bouvert, Switzerland. From there, he embarked on a series of prestigious positions in fine dining establishments and resorts across the United States before settling in Des Moines. With the opening of HoQ in the East Village, Chef Suman garnered tremendous praise for his exceptional approach, showcasing the highest quality Iowa ingredients. Now, he takes immense pride in extending his culinary expertise from the kitchen to your shelves, offering a fusion of "Local Farms, Global Flavors."

