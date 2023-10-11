Intertwined: Handmade For Good Announces New Line Of Handblown Recycled Glassware

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Intertwined's Handmade Glassware Collection

Save the Planet and Support Artisans While Enjoying Your Glass of Wine, Beer, or Even Water

GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Intertwined: Handmade for Good , a socially-conscious brand dedicated to global connectivity and artisan collaborations, is thrilled to announce the launch of its exquisite new line of glassware in partnership with Copavic, a glass recycling and hand-blowing workshop located in Cantel, Guatemala.

Copavic's artisans transform recycled glass bottles and used glass into a remarkable collection of wine glasses, water glasses, champagne flutes, and more. The meticulous process begins with the sorting of used glass bottles and other old glass items by color, with clear, green, brown and blue glass varieties. Once sorted, the artisans clean and remove labels from the glass and further crush it into small pieces.

The glass-blowing process itself is a mesmerizing art form. Skilled artisans expertly melt the crushed glass, then carefully shape it through the ancient technique of blowing. Some of the glassware takes on distinct shapes using molds, enhancing the precision of the craft. Once shaped, the glassware begins to slowly cool in massive kilns, ensuring the durability and longevity of each piece.

Copavic began as a small cooperative in 1976 and now employs approximately 40 artisans. The group offers comprehensive on-site training, with each station manned by a skilled master artisan and two apprentices. Many artisans have worked with Copavic for several years, and the stable employment and consistent income have significantly benefitted their families and community.

Intertwined: Handmade for Good was founded on the principle that we are all interconnected on a global scale. The brand's mission is to collaborate with talented artisans worldwide, promoting their craft and contributing to sustainable livelihoods. In addition to Copavic in Guatemala, Intertwined works closely with artisans in Morocco, Nepal, India, Uganda, and other regions.

Each of Intertwined's products has a unique story. The Guatemalan corte cotton blanket uses vintage material woven by Mayan women which may otherwise make its way to the landfill. The nettle placemats provide essential work for women and families in remote villages of the Himalayas. The colorful pillows provide fair wages to Afghan refugees living in North Carolina.

The launch of this new glassware collection marks another significant step in Intertwined's journey to bridge cultures and celebrate the work of artisans from around the world. Each piece in the collection represents a blend of tradition, sustainability, and artistic expression, inviting customers to not only enjoy the beauty of handmade glassware but also to appreciate the global connections that make it possible.

Intertwined: Handmade for Good's glassware collection is now available for purchase on their website. For more information and to explore the stunning glassware collection, please visit .

About Intertwined: Handmade for Good

Intertwined: Handmade for Good is a socially-conscious brand dedicated to promoting global connectivity and artisan collaborations. By partnering with skilled artisans in various corners of the world, Intertwined aims to bring unique, handcrafted products to a global audience while contributing to sustainable livelihoods and preserving traditional crafts.

