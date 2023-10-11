Sparkle Wash Professional Pressure Washing Opens Location Servicing Bucks County, Pennsylvania

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The new location in Morrisville will serve Bucks County in Pennsylvania

MORRISVILLE, PA, USA, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Sparkle Wash International Franchise Division is pleased to announce the grand opening of our newest franchise location - Sparkle Wash of Bucks County Professional Pressure Washing."We are very excited to service Bucks County" said Liz & Tanya Molitoris, Owners, Sparkle Wash of Bucks County. When asked "What makes Sparkle Wash different?" Liz replied, "The patented pressure washing equipment and the on-going training we receive sets us apart from other companies and allows us to pressure wash a wide variety of surfaces in the Commercial, Residential and Fleet markets."After attending a week's training at the Sparkle Wash corporate headquarters in Oakwood Village, Ohio, Tim Khayat, President of Sparkle Wash International noted that, "Liz and Tanya pride themselves on proper cleaning techniques and reliability, and that's what they and their team promise to deliver. They recognize that every project is different, and will quickly assess what's needed from the proper water pressure to which effective cleaning agents to use. They cater their services to meet the needs of every project and recommend a customized plan that's right for you and your budget." Sparkle Wash of Bucks County began operations in October of 2023.Sparkle Wash International is a pressure washing franchise organization located in Oakwood Village, Ohio. Sparkle Wash International has been selling and managing franchises for over 50 years and currently has units operating throughout the United States. For more information regarding franchise opportunities go to sparklewashfranchise .

