Fortis And Red Maple Announce New Partnership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Red Maple Logo

Fortis Logo

Fortis/Red Maple agreement allows both companies to provide better payment processing solutions to Microsoft DynamicsTM 365 and AX Customers.

- Jennifer Robertson, General Manager of Red MapleBOERNE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Red Maple, an international software company, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Fortis, a payment and commerce technology leader for software providers, marketplaces, and scaling businesses. Fortis combines the latest technology in payment solutions with its industry-leading expertise, serving six key industries: B2B and ERP, retail and e-commerce, healthcare, hospitality, nonprofit, and specialty retail.With Fortis, Red Maple will be able to expand its suite of offerings and payment processing solutions available to Microsoft Dynamics 365 and AX customers.“We are very excited about this new partnership and the opportunities to provide even better service and expertise to our client base. Fortis is an industry leader and will greatly enhance our offerings to our global clients,” explained Jennifer Robertson, General Manager of Red Maple.“Red Maple has an amazing suite of solutions in the Microsoft ecosystem. Coupling our commerce capabilities with their technology will unlock opportunities for both of us. We couldn't be more thrilled to see where this takes us,” says Greg Cohen, Fortis CEO.Red Maple is a multi-million-dollar company that specializes in providing a variety of software solutions to expand the functionality and capabilities of Microsoft Dynamics 365 products: Advanced Credit Cards, Advanced Commissions, and Advanced Trade and Pricing.In addition, Red Maple offers their innovative patented software called Clever Division, which helps companies safeguard their customers' payment information from cybercriminals. It's the most secure PCI platform on the market today.Red Maple is considered one of the top software companies working with Microsoft, with clients ranging from small businesses to international retailers, merchants, and global companies. Notable clients include Rodem, Hanna Andersson, and NFL organizations.The new partnership with Fortis will allow Red Maple to offer several combined services, such as surcharging, Level II & Level III optimized processing, and ACH..Surcharging is a credit card processing option for merchants that can help defer their cost of payment card acceptance up to 90%..Level II & Level III processing allows businesses to pass on critical information through a card transaction and can provide lower rates and fees to qualified B2B accounts..ACH is an electronic fund transfer that moves dollars directly between banks and credit unions across the Automated Clearing House (ACH) network on behalf of businesses.For more information, visitCompany Contact: Jennifer Robertson, , 972-489-2591Media Contact: Diane White, 918-770-3905About Red MapleRed MapleTM specializes in developing turnkey solutions that natively expand the capabilities of Microsoft DynamicsTM AX and Dynamics 365 for Operations. Globally deployed by 500+ companies, Red Maple's solutions offer Extensions and Additions to AX. Advanced Extensions support complex business processes for credit cards, commissions, workflow, and recurring billing (including maintenance, usage, and royalties). Their Horizontal Additions add new capabilities for revenue recognition, warranty management, chargeback claims management and mobile workflow. Red Maple also provides industry-specific solutions for both retail and software distribution. The company's Advanced Credit Card solution enables businesses to securely accept and process credit card payments using native integration without hidden costs. Using pre-integration with multiple processors and gateways, Red Maple provides an omnichannel experience with processing from native clients, retail (mPOS/ePOS) and integration with numerous e-commerce engines.About FortisFortis is the leader in embedded payments for software providers, processing billions of dollars annually by delivering comprehensive payment solutions and commerce enablement to software partners and developers. The company's mission is to forge a holistic commerce experience, guiding businesses to reach uncharted growth and scale. As the solution of choice for the future of payments, Fortis moves commerce closer to invisible with a proprietary platform that supports and strengthens the commerce and payments capabilities of software partners. For more information, visit fortispay.

Jennifer Robertson

Red Maple



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn