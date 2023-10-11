Absolute Awakenings Treatment Center: Hope For Recovery In New Jersey

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MORRIS PLAINS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In the heart of Morris Plains, New Jersey, a place of healing and transformation is making a profound impact on individuals and families struggling with the daunting challenges of drug and alcohol addiction. Absolute Awakenings Treatment Center , a leading Addiction Treatment Center, is dedicated to pioneering a new era of recovery in the state of New Jersey. Specializing in Drug and Alcohol Addiction, Dual-Diagnosis, and Mental Health Treatment. Absolute Awakenings is redefining the path to lasting sobriety.

Located at 3000 RT 10 West, Morris Plains, NJ 07950 , Absolute Awakenings Treatment Center stands as a beacon of hope, providing round-the-clock care to individuals battling addiction. With addiction affecting individuals from all walks of life, the center ensures that help is always available when it's needed the most.

Absolute Awakenings Treatment Center adopts a holistic approach to addiction treatment, addressing the physical, psychological, and emotional dimensions of addiction. Their dedicated team of professionals designs individualized treatment plans, integrating evidence-based therapies, counseling, and comprehensive support services. This approach not only helps individuals overcome addiction but also equips them with the tools to build a healthier, more fulfilling future.

Timothy Jackson, CEO and Co-Founder at Absolute Awakenings, said, Our mission is to provide more than just treatment; it's about offering hope, empowerment, and the opportunity for a brighter tomorrow. We understand that addiction can be a formidable adversary, but with the right support, recovery is not only possible but achievable.

Absolute Awakenings Treatment Center offers a range of vital services, including:

Comprehensive Addiction Treatment : From detoxification to individual and group therapy, family counseling, and aftercare planning, Absolute Awakenings provides a full spectrum of addiction treatment services.

Expert Dual-Diagnosis Care: Recognizing the often intertwined nature of addiction and mental health issues, the center offers specialized Dual-Diagnosis treatment to address co-occurring disorders.

Personalized Recovery Plans: Every client at Absolute Awakenings receives a tailor-made treatment plan, ensuring that their unique needs are met and increasing the likelihood of sustained recovery.

Experienced and Compassionate Team: The center boasts a team of licensed professionals with a wealth of experience, all dedicated to providing compassionate, client-centered care.

Absolute Awakenings Treatment Center warmly welcomes individuals seeking help for themselves or their loved ones. For more information and to explore the possibilities of a brighter, addiction-free future, please visit their website at or contact their admissions team at (973) 784-8981.

About Absolute Awakenings Treatment Center:

Absolute Awakenings Treatment Center, LLC, nestled in Morris Plains, New Jersey, is a renowned Addiction Treatment Center specializing in Drug and Alcohol Addiction, Dual-Diagnosis, and Mental Health Treatment. Driven by an unwavering commitment to holistic healing, the center offers a comprehensive array of rehabilitation services, serving as a steadfast partner on the journey to recovery.

