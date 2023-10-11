Christenson Transportation, Inc. Promotes Blake Ivey To Maintenance Manager

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Don Christenson, CEO and PresidentSTRAFFORD, MISSOURI, USA, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Christenson Transportation , Inc. is pleased to announce the promotion of Blake Ivey to the position of Maintenance Manager, effective October 1, 2023. In his new role, Ivey will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of maintenance operations, including the Ethridge TN Shop, OTR Maintenance, Vendor relations, and working towards synergizing Maintenance for the entire company. Additionally, he will provide oversight to the employees in the Maintenance Department.Ivey has been an integral part of the Maintenance Department at Christenson for nearly seven years, where he has served as a leader of the Maintenance team in Missouri. Through his dedication and expertise, he has showcased his ability to excel in various maintenance roles, including technician, welder, and manager, as well as operating a service truck. With over ten years of experience in the field, Ivey brings a wealth of knowledge and a strong work ethic to his new position.Moreover, Ivey has built solid relationships with Christenson drivers and has consistently prioritized their up-time. His commitment to driver satisfaction has contributed to his success within the company. In August 2021, Ivey obtained his NATMI certification as a Fleet Maintenance Manager, further demonstrating his professional capabilities and commitment to maintaining the highest maintenance standards."We firmly believe that Blake is the ideal candidate to oversee our Maintenance Department," said Don Christenson, President and CEO of Christenson Transportation, Inc. "His extensive experience, dedication, and proven track record make him the perfect fit for this role. We are confident that he will not only meet but exceed our expectations in ensuring the smooth operation of our maintenance operations across all terminals."To enhance communication and streamline maintenance processes, Ivey will be splitting his time between the Strafford and Ethridge offices for the next several months. This arrangement will foster improved collaboration among Christenson terminals, drivers, and office employees.

