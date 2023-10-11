Fernhay Solutions And Fin Logistics Sign Agreement For Fin To Acquire 100 E-Cargo Bikes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fernhay Solutions Fin eQuad e-cargo bike on London Bridge.

Fernhay Solutions official logo

Fin Logistics is acquiring a fleet of 100 Fernhay's eQuad e-cargo bikes, marking a significant step in their shared mission to reshape urban logistics.

- Peter SchenkmanNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Fernhay Solutions, a leading micro-mobility solutions manufacturer of innovative e-cargo bikes ( ), and Fin , a London-based global sustainable logistics pioneer ( ), are thrilled to unveil a groundbreaking collaboration. In this exciting development, Fin is acquiring a fleet of 100 Fernhay's eQuad e-cargo bikes, marking a significant step in their shared mission to reshape urban logistics.Fernhay Solutions, renowned for its dual role as a zero-emission vehicle manufacturer and an innovative logistics solutions provider, continues to deepen its partnership with Fin. Together, they remain steadfast in their commitment to delivering tailored, eco-friendly solutions that address the intricate challenges of modern urban logistics.Fernhay's globally recognized zero-emission vehicles, including the acclaimed eQuad e-cargo bike and the walking freight eWalker, have garnered the trust of industry giants such as UPS for their worldwide deliveries. Simultaneously, Fin excels in designing efficient last-mile logistics networks, offering a comprehensive approach to zero emissions urban logistics.This acquisition of 100 e-cargo bikes, each with dimensions measuring 3,02 /0,91 /1,95 m (L/W/H), underscores Fin's unwavering dedication to sustainable urban logistics and represents a significant stride towards creating cleaner, more intelligent, and highly sustainable urban environments.Rich Pleeth, Co-Founder and CEO of Fin Sustainable Logistics commented,“We've tested out many e-cargo bikes on the market and have found the build quality, durability, and servicing to be best in class on the Fernhay which is why we are so thrilled to announce this partnership.”Peter Schenkman, COO at Fernhay Solutions stated,“Fin has been a partner of ours for over a year and it's great to see them choose the Fernhay e-cargo bike as their zero-emissions workhorse for urban center logistics as they continue to expand. Fin has been a challenging customer to satisfy but thankfully our commercially purpose-built vehicle is robust and driven by quality engineering.”Fernhay Solutions and Fin are poised to continue their collective journey, leveraging this acquisition to drive cities worldwide toward cleaner, smarter, and more sustainable urban logistics solutions.For media inquiries or further information, please contact:About Fernhay Solutions:Fernhay Solutions is a leading innovator in zero-emission vehicle manufacturing and urban logistics solutions. With a commitment to sustainability and innovation, Fernhay designs and produces cutting-edge electric vehicles, including the eQuad, and partners with industry leaders to transform urban logistics for a greener future.About Fin:Fin Mile is a pioneer in creating smart last-mile logistics networks. Their comprehensive approach to urban logistics leverages technology and innovation to streamline delivery operations, reduce environmental impact, and enhance the efficiency of last-mile deliveries in urban areas.

