Gray And Growing: The Ticking Time Bomb Of A Rising Over-65 Population And How Health Systems Must Prepare

AI-driven communication can raise attention to pressing issues around the global aging population set to double between 2000 and 2050

MIAMI, FL, USA, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The world is on the cusp of a major demographic change. By 2050, the proportion of people over 60 will double from 11% to 22% of the total population. It's a seismic shift that society has never seen before. In response to this, LLYC's Healthcare team has released a report titled "Gray and Growing" that examines the impact of this rise in the adult population worldwide, the specific healthcare needs, associated costs, access to medicines and care, and the challenges it will pose for healthcare systems.The report also advocates for an effective communication strategy, supported by AI, to raise awareness of the problem and mobilize civil society, businesses, and governments to pursue healthy aging."Effective communication has been proven to establish connections with decision-makers and draw attention towards pressing issues,” said Javier Marín Zurita, Senior Director of Healthcare for LLYC Americas.“In such projects, a consultancy specializing in health communication can prove to be an invaluable ally. Furthermore, the use of Artificial Intelligence to generate data allows for a better understanding of the needs of patients and caregivers, which is critical in the planning of healthcare projects.""Gray and Growing" lists six recommendations that are essential to pave the way for healthy aging:- Urgent dialogue and political will among key stakeholders to implement public policies for access to innovative medicines and health technologies at a national level. More consideration should be given to caregivers' role, raising awareness and creating specific programs to support those caring for older adults.- A healthcare system that prioritizes prevention over cure by shifting the focus to promote healthy lifestyle habits and prevention of diseases to alleviate the burden on health systems.- Public policies that promote consensus among various key actors – legislators, civil society groups, governments, and the medical community – to improve the quality of life of older adults. Infrastructure and geriatric approaches should be developed to address their medical needs.- Understanding patients' and caregivers' needs by leveraging AI and big data technologies to collect and analyze information about patients in order to enable a deeper understanding of the problem.- Innovation and technology can drive healthy and connected living, creating a more rewarding future for older generations. Advances in accessible drugs, vaccines, medical devices, monitoring applications, telemedicine, AI, and robotics can reduce unnecessary hospitalizations, improve treatment follow-up, and provide sufficient tools to keep seniors connected and in control of their long-term health and well-being.- Businesses can play a crucial role in advancing prevention, research and making treatments more accessible to improve the quality of life in later years.“Gray and Growing" presents a compelling case for the urgent need to address the challenges posed by the rise in the older adult population worldwide. It emphasizes the importance of effective communication, supported by AI, to raise awareness of the problem and mobilize civil society, businesses, and governments to pursue healthy aging.Through "Invisible Loneliness," a campaign developed for BBK Foundation, LLYC demonstrated the power of strategic communication in reducing the negative impact on the quality of life of older adults and healthcare systems. The campaign aimed to make the problem of loneliness in society visible through the story of Mercedes, an 88-year-old woman, and generated empathy and awareness, sparking organic conversation online. With over 148 million impressions, the campaign resulted in a 46% increase in the number of volunteers, also spurring a new government strategy to address unwanted loneliness.The recommendations put forward in the report can pave the way for healthy aging and ensure that older adults receive the care and support they need to lead fulfilling lives. It is time for society to act together and make a difference in the lives of older adults through quality healthcare services, infrastructure, and seamless public-private collaboration to address gaps. Additionally, it is crucial to invest in innovative solutions, focus on preventive healthcare, and work towards creating a better future for the world's aging population.Read the full report here.

