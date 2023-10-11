Rescue On The Grange To Benefit Equine Rescue Efforts At A Place For Peanut

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BRENHAM, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- A Place for Peanut , an inspiring equine rescue organization, is hosting the "Rescue on the Grange " event on November 4th at Mayfair Ranch in Brenham, Texas. The event seeks to raise funds to provide care, feed, and housing for sick and injured horses and donkeys that have been saved from the slaughter pipeline.By attending "Rescue on the Grange" on November 4th, supporters can make a real difference in the lives of these incredible creatures and help A Place for Peanut continue their vital work. Together, we can bring hope and second chances to animals in need.The mission of A Place for Peanut is not only to rescue horses and donkeys, but also to educate the public and offer equine therapy programs for children, veterans, and other special groups. Through compassionate care and dedicated efforts, A Place for Peanut ensures that these once-unwanted animals find a new lease on life and bring joy to those in need.Founder Megan Cardet , a lifelong equestrian, has made it her mission to save horses and ponies from the horrors of kill pens. Few are aware that such places exist, where unwanted horses face an uncertain fate. Many are ultimately transported to Mexico for slaughter, with some not surviving the journey, while their meat is sold to foreign countries. This brutal cycle begins when these innocent animals are abandoned at a kill pen.A Place for Peanut began with the rescue of Peanut, a miniature filly. Despite her adorable size, Peanut's life was in jeopardy as she was separated from her mother, who had been sent for slaughter. This heartbreaking story captures the mission and passion that drives A Place for Peanut.

