Dekra-Lite Christmas Decorations Make A Big Difference In A Small City

Adrian, Michigan community members posed for photos under the Walk-Through Ornament all season long.

The Comstock Christmas Riverwalk Celebration includes decorating hundreds of Christmas trees in the local park. Last year, the Walk-Through Ornament added a little extra Christmas spirit.

Customer testimonial proves one change can change everything, encourages other cities to invest in Dekra-Lite décor.

- Jim BerrymanSANTA ANA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The 2022 holiday testimonials are in and Dekra-Lite's customers have never been so merry. One city in Michigan found that the addition of just one product helped revitalize its 9-year-old community celebration. Now, that city has not only expanded its holiday decorations for Christmas 2023, but also inspired nearby towns to do the same. Here's how one small city added a whole lot of cheer with just one small change, and how you can do it, too.The city of Adrian, Michigan hosts its Comstock Christmas Riverwalk Event each year and though there are plenty of holiday events around the city, this is by far the community favorite. Local businesses, organizations, and families pay to decorate a Christmas tree in the local park, and students from the three nearby colleges pitch in to help with set-up and removal. Last year they decorated 486 trees.“It truly represents every segment of our community,” two-time former mayor Jim Berryman said.Berryman established the event in 2014 during his second tenure as mayor. For the 2022 season, he wanted to add something extra special.He wasn't looking for much, especially since the city buys its holiday décor with donations from the community. And Berryman still wanted the community members' trees to be the focus of the celebration.“I was just browsing around the internet and was looking for something, a walk-through ornament ,” Berryman said.“And Dekra-Lite came up and as soon as I saw yours, I thought, 'Oh my gosh, that's fantastic.'”He worked with the Dekra-Lite sales support team to customize a gift tag for the city's new selfie station and when the decoration arrived in Adrian, the community installed it in the park with no hiccups or hang-ups.“Since we put it up in the park it was the most popular thing that we've had in the nine years we've done it,” Berryman said.“It was the right addition at the right time. So I really appreciate all the cooperation from Dekra-Lite. And from our sales rep Nicole on up... Dekra-Lite was just great to work with.”Adrian's holiday engagement had never been higher. Berryman said there was always someone in the park taking their picture under the ring. Oftentimes, there was a whole line of people waiting for their turn. Families took photos for their Christmas cards and faraway family members. One couple even held a wedding ceremony under the Walk-Through Ornament.The addition was so well received that Adrian decided to expand its decorations again for the 2023 season.Dekra-Lite is used to heartwarming holiday stories like these – they're the reason the Dekra-Lite team members love what they do. Now the holiday decorations company is urging cities like Berryman's to find their final touch of cheer before it's too late.“With the holiday season just two months away, there's no time like the present to get your holiday décor finalized,” Dekra-Lite Marketing Manager Kelly Murphy said.Dekra-Lite is still accepting orders for the 2023 season, and will be all the way until Christmas night.Be your town's Christmas miracle. Find your perfect finishing touch at dekra-lite

