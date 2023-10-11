Royal Commission For Alula Participates In IUCN Leaders Forum

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) Participating in the second International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Leaders Forum with the topic“Global goals for nature: tracking progress, financing success” from October 11 to October 13 in Geneva, Switzerland, is the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU).

The IUCN Leaders Forum will discuss strategies to protect biodiversity, rebuild natural habitats, and create ways for member states to work together and share experiences in order to accomplish shared objectives and strengthen capacities.

RCU is anticipated to speak on issues pertaining to the preservation of nature, including sustainability and innovation in environmental protection, as well as methods for educating local populations.

In recognition of RCU's dedication to protecting the environment in AlUla through the establishment and activation of nature reserves, management of natural heritage in accordance with the IUCN Green List of Protected and Conserved Areas, and support for wildlife management and restoration in line with the Saudi Green Initiative, one of the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, the IUCN granted RCU government membership status in February 2022.