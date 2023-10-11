CST Announced“Development Of Electronic Waste Management Regulations” Initiative

(MENAFN- Asdaf News) In collaboration with the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the Communication, Space, and Technology Commission (CST) has announced the beginning of the“Development of Electronic Waste Management Regulations” program.

As 17% of it is recycled, the program will help establish the groundwork for developing norms and standards to reduce global electronic trash, which amounts to 54 million tonnes annually. This will help reduce carbon emissions to 15 metric tonnes.

Additionally, the rules will be tested in Zimbabwe, Rwanda, and Paraguay.

The programme will support the Kingdom's efforts to lead global efforts in digital sustainability, speed up the transition to environmentally friendly practises by putting laws in place that support the circular economy, and provide creative ways to decrease e-waste for a sustainable digital future.

It is one of the results of the agreement CST and ITU made in June to create and implement rules that support the circular economy. This agreement was made in advance of CST's attendance at COP28 at the global symposium of telecommunication regulators, which was held in Sharm El-Sheik.