ROUTE ANNOUNCEMENT: BIKE ABU DHABI GRAN FONDO REVEALS 154KM COURSE DETAILS AHEAD OF THE 2023 EDITION

From Abu Dhabi to Al Ain, cyclists will vie to win part of the AED 2 million prize pool.



UAE Team Emirates curates 10-week training programme to get you primed and ready for race day. Registration is still open, but spots are filling fast.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Sports Council is organizing the second edition of the Bike Abu Dhabi Gran Fondo on Saturday 18th November 2023, on a route that is 154KM long, starting from Al Bahia in Abu Dhabi to the finish line at Al Ain Cycle Track.

A prize pool of AED 2 million will be up for grabs for the winners of the different race formats, which will be broadcast live on Abu Dhabi Sports Channel.

Bike Abu Dhabi Gran Fondo is considered one of the key sporting events of the UAE calendar, that further illuminates Abu Dhabi's efforts to put on world-class events in Cycling; this also highlights the importance of cycling and how it can improve the population's health, outlining that it can practiced professionally and recreationally.

The race itself starts from Al Bahia, where riders will turn onto the E16 road to Sweihan. Upon arrival at Sweihan, cyclists will turn left onto the E20 road through the sand dunes to Nahil, then right at E95 Street and reaching Al Bidda area. They will then start the entry phase of Al Ain city before reaching the finish line at Al Ain Cycle Track.

Race participants, their families and fans will be able to enjoy an abundance of family entertainment, shows, food and drinks, activities, and much more, at the end of the race.

Fabrizio D'Amico, Chief Operating Officer at RCS Sports and Events, said:“The second edition of the Bike Abu Dhabi Granfondo promises a thrilling experience for cycling enthusiasts, bringing together riders of all levels for a day in a challenging route and scenic landscapes. The new prize-money structure will feature 250+ winners across all different age groups providing a unique opportunity to all participants with a chance to be rewarded.

“The Bike Abu Dhabi Granfondo is more than just a race; it's a celebration of the spirit of cycling and community unity with the ultimate goal to promote physical well-being and a healthy lifestyle.

“Thanks to the continuous support and effort of the local authorities, our sponsors and all other stakeholders behind the event, we will provide the community with a unique opportunity to ride on the main roads from the capital city of Abu Dhabi to the Garden city of Al Ain.”

The 2023 edition will see participants lined up in different speed groups, all of which will have the chance to receive a portion of the AED 2 million prize pool: the race will start with the men's and women's elite and elite teams.

Earlier this month, the Abu Dhabi Sports Council announced a free training programme for everyone participating, to prepare for the highly anticipated race. Designed by the coaches of UAE Team Emirates, this 10-week training programme will prepare participants for the challenges of the Bike Abu Dhabi Gran Fondo. You can find more details and download the programme. here.

Registration is still open for teams and individuals over the age of 18 through the Bike Abu Dhabi website here.

About Abu Dhabi Sports Council:

Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) was established in 2006 by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

ADSC is aligned to the emirate's leadership vision to develop sport and youth activities. The Council promotes an effective, emirate-wide sports calendar that stimulates the desire to participate in quality sports among all Abu Dhabi residents and helps the talented and motivated reach their sporting potential.

The sports council supports the organisation and hosting of many international sporting events in Abu Dhabi.

These include the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship, UAE Tour, WTA Abu Dhabi International Women's Tennis Championship, World Triathlon Championship, Leaders Sports Business Summit, Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship, and IJF Abu Dhabi Judo Grand Slam.

Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon, Spartan World Championship, World Swimming Championships, Mubadala World Tennis Championships, and many other international events cement the reputation and position of Abu Dhabi as a global destination for sport.

ADSC believes that global and community sporting events provide many positive opportunities, most notably the encouragement of all segments and groups of society to practice sports activities.

Make the practice of sport a daily lifestyle, representing its positive impact on public health.

ADSC firmly believe that sporting events deliver a host of benefits for the emirate and its residents.

These include improved health and wellness, the building of community spirit, the discovering of local talent and enhancing the reputation of the emirate as a world-class sporting destination.