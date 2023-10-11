Esteemed Dfinity Foundation Acknowledges And Supports Zoksh’S Groundbreaking Approach With Financial Backing

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Ontario, Canada, 11th October 2023, ZEX PR WIRE , Achieving a significant milestone that resonates powerfully within the dynamic realm of fintech, Zoksh, an avant-garde non-custodial crypto payment platform, is thrilled to announce its official approval and consequential financial backing from the esteemed Dfinity Grant Program.

Inception and Unwavering Commitment to Innovation

Since laying its foundational stone, Zoksh has remained unwaveringly dedicated to bringing forth innovation in the bustling sector of crypto payment solutions. The platform has been envisioned as a beacon that simplifies and streamlines crypto payments for businesses on a global scale. In its endeavor, Zoksh's meticulously designed user-centric platform proficiently facilitates transactions across an impressive array of 17 different blockchains while engaging with over 1000 currencies. This groundbreaking innovation does more than merely bridging the gap between traditional fiat and crypto payments. It crafts a user experience that is not only seamless and intuitive but also extremely user-friendly, bearing a resemblance to the ease offered by renowned platforms like Stripe.

Acknowledgment of Potential: The Dfinity Grant

Zoksh's commendable entry into the Dfinity Grant Program is not a matter of chance but a result of careful evaluation and acknowledgment of the platform's undeniable potential and its consistent and valuable contributions to the intricate world of crypto payments. With the grant, a generous and much-needed provision from the Dfinity Foundation, Zoksh finds itself in a position where it is equipped with essential financial support that is crucial for fostering further innovation, refining service offerings, and ensuring expansion to a wider and more diverse clientele. It is important to note that Zoksh has received steadfast support from ICP Hub GCC, a factor that has been instrumental through the process.

Nurturing Future Leaders: Dfinity's Role

The Dfinity Foundation has a well-established legacy of throwing its weight behind projects that encapsulate the essence of innovation, scalability, and a practical problem-solving approach within the challenging arenas of blockchain and cryptocurrency. In Zoksh, the Foundation sees a reflection of its own ethos and vision, making the platform a deserving recipient of the grant. But the grant is not just financial backing; it is envisioned to act as a catalyst that would inevitably accelerate Zoksh's mission to offer simplified crypto transactions, a fortified market presence, and an elevated user experience.

A Future Illuminated: Zoksh's Vision Post-Grant

Receiving the grant from Dfinity is not just about financial influx; it symbolizes a beacon of trust and a significant vote of confidence in Zoksh's vision and the robust platform it offers. Ankur Grover, the enthusiastic and visionary CEO of Zoksh, shares his palpable excitement, stating,“This approval is not just encouraging; it is energizing. It illuminates the path we've diligently carved, reinforcing our commitment to simplifying crypto payments and enhancing user experience, thereby making a positive and meaningful impact on the crypto payment space.”

Conclusion: A Future of Infinite Possibilities

With visions crystal clear and ambitious goals set firmly in place, complemented by the robust backing of the Dfinity Grant, the horizon appears exceptionally promising for Zoksh. The company is not just strategically positioned to be a participant in the unfolding digital payment revolution but is poised and ready to lead from the front. Zoksh is on the brink of delivering solutions that are not only innovative and groundbreaking but also secure and centered around the user. As the pendulum of the global economy swings progressively towards digital currencies, the role of platforms like Zoksh becomes undeniably pivotal. Armed with invaluable support from Dfinity, Zoksh is ready to soar, scaling unprecedented heights in its relentless pursuit of fintech excellence.