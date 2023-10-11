Friends Of Loch Lomond & The Trossachs Christmas Event

(MENAFN- Pressat) The Friends' Christmas Concert will take place in the beautiful surroundings of Ross Priory, Gartocharn on Sunday 26th of November starting at 1.30pm for 2.00pm. Over the years they have enjoyed an eclectic mix of musicians at these events and this year they welcome“The Rannoch Trio” who first met as members of the BBC Scottish Orchestra. They will also have the talented wood turner from Rosneath, Maggie Irving displaying some of the beautiful objects she creates from heritage wood. Some of her work supports the fund-raising efforts of the volunteers who are restoring Loch Lomond's paddle steamer Maid of The Loch and, amazingly, her lovely pens and compacts are made from Canadian Rock Elm salvaged from the ships old paddle“floats”. The truly unique objects each come with a provenance certificate and any one of them would make a superb Christmas present. Maggie will be donating a portion of her proceeds to the Friends so do come along and enjoy the music, mulled wine and a mince pie and support the Maid of The Loch as well as the Friends.

Tickets are priced at £20 each and you can book your tickets as soon as possible as numbers are limited, by contacting Mrs Jennifer Plunkett at . Or, if you prefer, phone Jennifer on 07496 433134Tickets can also be purchased via the Friends online shop at