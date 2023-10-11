Vanda Coatings Launches Nationwide Shop Front Transformation Competition

(MENAFN- Pressat) [Cardiff, 11/10/2023] – Vanda Coatings, a leading name in shop front rejuvenation, is excited to announce the launch of a ground breaking nationwide competition aimed at revitalising local businesses and promoting sustainability.

In the wake of economic challenges and the ongoing push towards sustainability, Vanda Coatings has taken a unique initiative to transform shop fronts nationwide. The "Transforming Shopfronts, One Paint Can at a Time" competition offers business owners the chance to win a complete shopfront respray, enhancing their visibility and contributing to a greener future.

Competition Highlights:

-Prize: Shop owners can win a free shop front respray, enhancing the visual appeal of their business.

- Sustainability: Vanda Coatings is committed to recycling old paint, reducing waste, and promoting environmentally friendly practices.

- Supporting Local Businesses: The competition aims to support small and local businesses during challenging times.

"We understand the challenges faced by businesses today. Our free-to-enter competition helps shop owners improve their storefronts and aligns with our commitment to sustainability. If the campaign is popular, we will look to run frequent draws." said Anthony Jones, Director at Vanda Coatings.

How to Enter:

Participating in the competition is easy:

1. Visit co

2. Fill out the entry form with your contact details and preferred colour.

3. Keep an eye on our website for updates and winner announcements.

Entries are limited to one per shop. The first draw will be held by 31st January 2024.

For more information, please visit co