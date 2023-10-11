Stocks In Play

10/11/2023 - 10:10 AM EST - Spin Master Corp. : Today announced it has reached a definitive agreement to acquire U.S.-based Melissa & Doug, a well-recognized and trusted brand in early childhood play, for $950 million in cash. The acquisition will bolster Spin Master's position as a leader in the children's entertainment industry and will bring complementary capabilities in early childhood toys by adding Melissa & Doug's high-quality offerings of open-ended, creative, and developmental wooden toys. Spin Master Corp. shares T.TOY are trading up $2.35 at $36.07.

