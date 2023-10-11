(MENAFN- Baystreet) Oil Prices Fall After Saudi Pledge

Petroleum prices fell on Wednesday, as fears of disruption to supplies due to conflict in the Middle East receded a day after top OPEC producer Saudi Arabia pledged to help stabilize the market.

Brent crude last fell $2.06, or 2.35%, to $85.59 a barrel U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell by $2.48, or 2.95%, to $83.43.

Prices settled slightly lower on Tuesday after Saudi Arabia said it was working with regional and international partners to prevent an escalation, and reaffirmed it backed efforts to stabilize oil markets.

Prices continued losses into Wednesday. WTI traded $1.01 a barrel lower at its intraday trough on Wednesday.

Trading house Mercuria sees oil prices reaching $100 a barrel if the situation in the Middle East escalates further, officials said Wednesday.

Russia and Saudi Arabia met in Moscow on Wednesday, when Russian president Vladimir Putin said that OPEC+ coordination will continue“for the predictability of the oil market.”

The Russian leader also urged companies to prioritize the Russian domestic market. The country's ban on gasoline and some diesel exports was rolled back again last week as diesel exports that arrive at ports by pipeline were permitted.

Elsewhere, investors will be looking ahead to the release of the U.S. Federal Reserve's September policy meeting minutes due Wednesday afternoon for clues on future interest rate decisions.