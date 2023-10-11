Refillgenie Now Offering Free Lab Orders For Its Customers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Free online lab orders now make it easier to reliably monitor any health related issues.

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- RefillGenie continues to simplify and re-define healthcare. Two rave-reviewed years after launching its convenient text-based medication refill service, RefillGenie is now offering free lab orders for its customers.

“It all started with our commitment to help people stay healthy, even if they don't have easy access to a primary care doctor,” explains Dr. Stephen Kelly, founder of RefillGenie.

After all, people get busy, unexpected situations happen, and medication refills lapse. But taking medicines as prescribed is critical to prevent the devastating complications of conditions like diabetes and hypertension.

RefillGenie is designed to help people easily refill their meds online. But now, it gets even better. The popular online medication refill service is providing free lab orders.“This new service allows our physicians to monitor their patients' kidney function and electrolytes to ensure the safety of each med refill," Dr. Kelly points out. These labs are ordered and the results reviewed by physicians at no charge to the customer by RefillGenie. Patients still receive a bill from their local laboratory for whatever balance insurance doesn't cover.

About RefillGenie

The physician founders of RefillGenie were tired of seeing patients suffer from strokes and heart attacks simply because they were unable to refill their blood pressure medication. For that reason, they created a simple, text-based service to ensure anyone can access their life-saving medications, even when in-between doctors or insurance plans.

