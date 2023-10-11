Five People Injured In Moscow Subway Train Collision, Says Mayor Sobyanin

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Five people, including an engine driver, have been injured after
two trains collided in the Moscow subway at the Pechatniki station,
in the southeastern section of the Russian capital, Moscow Mayor
Sergey Sobyanin said on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing TASS.
Previous reports said that an engine driver of one of the trains
and three passengers were injured in the incident.
"The engine driver sustained a moderate injury that is not
life-threatening," Sobyanin wrote on his Telegram channel. "The
other victims sustained minor injuries. Their condition is fair and
their lives and health are not in danger."
"All five of them were rushed to hospitals for additional
medical screening. They will be given the required assistance," the
mayor added.
The press office of the Russian Emergencies Ministry confirmed
to TASS earlier that the engine driver, who had been pinned between
the two trains, has been extracted by first responders. According
to unconfirmed reports, he sustained bruises, fractures and cuts
caused by shards of shattered glass.
The Department of Transportation and Roadway Infrastructure
Development of Moscow stated on its Telegram channel that the
collision occurred after the engine driver manually switched off
the automatic speed control system. The train driver confirmed this
information.
Two trains collided on Wednesday morning at the Pechatniki
station of the Lyublinsko-Dmitrovskaya line of Moscow's sprawling
subway system. Traffic was suspended on the affected stretch of
subway track, while trains continue moving on the opposite track at
longer-than-usual time intervals.
