Türkiye Will Never Give Respite To Terrorists: President Erdogan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Terrorists from northern Iraq or Syria plotting to attack
Türkiye will find no rest from Turkish security forces, President
Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
"We do not give any respite to the terrorists who are preparing
to attack our country from their lairs in northern Iraq or Syria or
to harass our elements in the region," Erdogan said at the Justice
and Development (AK) Party's group meeting in the capital
Ankara.
Erdogan said Türkiye will continue stepping up intense air
operations in northern Iraq and Syria, "showing that we are
committed to eliminating terrorist group members at any time and
wherever they may be."
Türkiye has recently been carrying out airstrikes in northern
Syria and Iraq to eliminate terrorist attacks on the Turkish people
and security forces by“neutralizing” PKK/YPG and other terrorist
elements to ensure border security based on its right to
self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter.
The airstrikes followed a foiled attack in Türkiye's capital
Ankara. On Oct. 1, a suicide bomber blew himself up in front of the
Interior Ministry building, while another terrorist was killed by
security forces at the entrance gate. Two police officers suffered
minor injuries in the attack. The Turkish Interior Ministry
confirmed the attackers' ties to the PKK terrorist group.
In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the
PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU
– has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people,
including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian
offshoot.
MENAFN11102023000195011045ID1107227529
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.