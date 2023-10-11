Georgian Clothing Brand Features At Charlotte Seen Fashion Week

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgian clothing brand SMAKI on Monday featured in
the Charlotte Fashion Week, an event providing a platform for local
and regional models, fashion designers, and hair and makeup artists
to showcase their talents to thousands of fashion enthusiasts, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
Hosted in the United States, the show highlighted the
brand's Fall 23/24 Cosmic Girl collection involving space colours,
silvery blue and black, with the outfits also featuring a cosmic
girl print.
The brand is next preparing for a show that will take
place on November 14 in the US.
