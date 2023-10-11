Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Receives Representatives OECD

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov met with the
representatives of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and
Development (OECD) and the World Bank who are visiting Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
The Economy Ministry said that the parties exchanged views on
the joint project of the OECD and the World Bank on "Analysis of
Corporate Governance in Azerbaijan Investment Holding and
State-owned Enterprises in Its Portfolio", privatization of
state-owned enterprises and measures taken in this direction,
improvement of corporate governance and other reform priorities in
this regard.
At the same time, at the meeting, information was provided on
the measures and results achieved in the direction of the
development of the non-oil sector in Azerbaijan, economic
diversification, promotion of investments and continuous
improvement of the business environment.
