Charging Stations To Open At Gas Stations In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Azerbaijan Franchising Association is working on opening
charging stations for electric cars at filling stations in
Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
"To this end, we are continuing our meetings with companies from
Turkiye and the UK. We plan to place chargers on existing electric
vehicles," Jamid Movsumov, chairman of the Association said.
He noted that there are investors who are interested in opening
energy charging stations and negotiations with them are
ongoing.
"We plan to create this infrastructure, especially on the roads
in the districts. That is, we want to cover the whole of
Azerbaijan. This will have a serious effect; an impetus to the
expansion of the usage of electric cars," the Chairman added.
According to him, at the initial stage, it is planned to invest
$3bn in the installation of charging stations at public transport
stations in Baku.
Recall, that earlier Chinese companies have discussed the
creation of enterprises for the production of electric buses in
Azerbaijan. This was announced by the Azerbaijani Digital
Development and Transport Minister Rashad Nabiyev. During the
Minister's visit to China, a meeting was held with the heads of
leading transport companies Yutong and Zhongtong. The meeting
discussed the use of electric buses within the framework of
projects implemented in the direction of mobility in Baku, as well
as the creation of production facilities in Azerbaijan by the
respective companies.
MENAFN11102023000195011045ID1107227524
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.