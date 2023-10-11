Azerbaijani FM Receives Special Representative Of EU For The S Caucasus

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On October 11, the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov
received the Special Representative of the European Union for the
South Caucasus, Toivo Klaar, Azernews reports.
The Foreign Ministry noted that at the meeting, the parties
exchanged views on the prospects of the draft peace agreement
between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the issues of normalization between
the two countries, the latest situation in the region, and the
steps taken in the direction of the reintegration of the Armenian
community in Azerbaijan's Garabagh.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized that the Azerbaijani side is
interested in the positive outcome of the meetings held through the
mediation of international partners, including the European Union,
and that after 30 years, a historic opportunity has arisen for the
sake of ensuring peace and stability in the region.
In this regard, the importance of avoiding statements and
declarations that could lead to revanchism by Armenia, as well as
the so-called smear campaign against Azerbaijan, was brought to
attention.
At the meeting, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said that the process
of registration of local Armenian residents is being continued
through the electronic portal.
Also, it was pointed out that the departure of Armenian
residents from the territory of Azerbaijan is not related to any
forced displacement, and the recent visits of UN officials to the
region and the statements made after the visit are a clear example
of this.
At the meeting, the parties also discussed other issues of
mutual interest.
