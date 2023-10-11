One Of Injured As Result Of Shelling Of Cemetery Near Kherson Remains In Intensive Care

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One of the three people injured by enemy fire on a funeral car in the Kherson region is in intensive care. Doctors are fighting for his life.
The Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this, according to Ukrinform.
"The occupants fired on a village near Kherson. There are victims. The Russian army dropped a munition from a drone. It hit the area near the cemetery of the village of Kindiyka. Three people are injured," the RMA informs.
As noted, the 41-year-old man was hospitalized with numerous shrapnel wounds. Now the victim is in intensive care, doctors are fighting for his life.
The 42-year-old man has an explosive injury and non-penetrating shrapnel wounds. He is in hospital. Another victim is a 63-year-old man. He was provided with the necessary assistance on the spot.
As reported, in the Kherson district, the Russian military attacked a funeral vehicle at a cemetery with a drone, injuring three people.
