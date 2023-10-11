Finland Approves EUR 95M Military Aid Package To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Finland Sauli Niinistö, on the government's proposal, approved the 19th military aid package worth EUR 95 million to Ukraine.

This is said in a statement published on the website of the Government of Finland, Ukrinform reports.

“The outcome of the war in Ukraine will determine the security order of Europe and Finland far into the future. This is why we will continue our determined support for Ukraine together with our allies,” said Minister of Defence of Finland Antti Häkkänen.

According to him, the total value of the defence packages delivered by Finland to Ukraine is now EUR 1.4 billion.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Government of Norway announced the allocation of an additional NOK 200 million (about $18.5 million) for clearance of mines and other explosives in Ukraine.