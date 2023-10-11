Stoltenberg: Counteroffensive Progressing, Ukrainians Regaining Ground

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The counteroffensive of the Ukrainian troops, despite all the difficulties, is progressing. The Ukrainian troops are regaining their positions, and the Russian invaders are losing ground.

“The counteroffensive is progressing. It was never going to be easy. The battlefield is heavily mined; the Russians have dug in for months. But the Ukrainians are moving forward. They are regaining ground and Russia is losing ground,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at the meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council in Defence Ministers' Session in Brussels.

According to Stoltenberg, the situation in Ukraine and the Alliance's long-term support for our country will be discussed during the meeting.

"Ukraine can count on NATO's continued support to prevail as an independent democratic state and to integrate into the Euro-Atlantic family, where Ukraine rightfully belongs. We will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes," the NATO Secretary General emphasized.

As reported, the Ukraine-NATO Council meeting is held in Brussels on Wednesday.