President: Good Agreements With Belgium To Strengthen Our Army, Air Defense

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that his visit to the Kingdom of Belgium has resulted in agreements to strengthen Ukraine's army and air defense, which is especially important ahead of the winter season.

"We have a very good package of agreements with the Belgian side to reinforce our army. I am grateful for this. First of all, you know, in the run-up to winter, the most important things are everything related to the protection of the sky and energy infrastructure. Air defense and everything that a partner can help us with is a priority today. We have relevant positive steps from the Belgian government," Zelensky told media representatives after his talks with Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander De Croo in Brussels, the President's Office informs .

Zelensky also noted that the current needs of Ukraine were discussed during the Ramstein meetings with all partners.

"They know the priorities, they are working on them. We have raised the issue of the very tense situation in Israel and how it might affect us. Our partners assure us that Ukraine will still receive assistance. We believe our partners," the President added.

President Volodymyr Zelensky is visiting Brussels today, where he spoke at the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting at the level of defense ministers in the Ramstein format.