Another Body Pulled From Rubble Of Gymnasium In Nikopol

"As of 18:35, the units of the State Emergency Service pulled the body of one more person from the rubble of the gymnasium building," the State Emergency Service of Ukraine posted on Facebook .

In total, three people were killed, two more were injured. According to preliminary data, the gymnasium building was partially destroyed, 42 private houses, 18 outbuildings, a shop, power lines, a car, and solar panels were damaged.

Another person is currently under the rubble. Rescue operations are ongoing.

As reported, two people were killed and a gymnasium was destroyed due to the Russian shelling of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region.