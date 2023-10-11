Another Body Pulled From Rubble Of Gymnasium In Nikopol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 18:35, rescuers pulled the body of one more person from the rubble of the gymnasium building in Nikopol.
"As of 18:35, the units of the State Emergency Service pulled the body of one more person from the rubble of the gymnasium building," the State Emergency Service of Ukraine posted on Facebook .
In total, three people were killed, two more were injured. According to preliminary data, the gymnasium building was partially destroyed, 42 private houses, 18 outbuildings, a shop, power lines, a car, and solar panels were damaged.
Another person is currently under the rubble. Rescue operations are ongoing.
As reported, two people were killed and a gymnasium was destroyed due to the Russian shelling of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region.
