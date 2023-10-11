Ukraine, Slovakia Prime Ministers Discuss Transit Of Agricultural Products

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal discussed the issue of transit of Ukrainian agricultural products with Prime Minister of Slovakia Ľudovít Ódor.
"We are working together with the European Commission on the expansion of solidarity lanes with Slovakia. We are making progress in this direction. Ukraine has introduced a mechanism for the verification and approval of four groups of Ukrainian agricultural exports, which is currently operating with Romania and Bulgaria. This is the basis for further dialogue," Shmyhal posted on Telegram .
According to him, Ukraine expects that Slovakia will also join such an initiative and remove national restrictions on Ukrainian agricultural products.
Shmyhal thanked Ódor for constructive cooperation and support.
As reported, Poland made a decision to build a grain port in Gdańsk to facilitate the export of Ukrainian grain to third countries.
