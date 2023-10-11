Ukrainian Troops Repel 18 Enemy Attacks In Avdiyivka Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled Russian attacks in Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, Maryinka and Shakhtarske directions. A total of 72 combat engagements took place on the front during the day.

This is stated in the report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 18:00 on October 11 published on Facebook .

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue offensive operation in Melitopol direction, offensive (assault) actions in Bakhmut direction, inflicting manpower and equipment losses on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line," the report reads.

During the day, the Air Force of the Defense Forces launched 12 strikes on enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment clusters. Missile units hit an enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment cluster, nine artillery systems, an ammunition depot and a radar station.

Instead, the aggressor launched one missile strike, 36 airstrikes, more than 35 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated settlements.

"Unfortunately, civilians were killed and injured as a result of a missile attack by the Russian terrorist forces on a gymnasium in the settlement of Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region. Private houses and other civilian infrastructure objects were destroyed and damaged," the report reads.

According to the General Staff, the operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult.

In Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly. There were no signs of the formation of offensive groups. Certain units of the armed forces of Belarus perform tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine.

In Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in border areas, continues shelling populated settlements from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine. About 20 settlements, including Turya, Bleshnia, Tymonovychi, Arkhypivka, Mykhalchyna Sloboda in Chernihiv region; Seredyna-Buda, Fotovyzh, Shalyhine, Holyshivske, Novodmytrivka, Porozok in Sumy region came under enemy artillery and mortar fire.

In Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three enemy attacks near Synkivka and five attacks near Ivanivka, Kharkiv region. The invaders launched an airstrike in the area of Synkivka. More than 15 settlements, in particular, Dvorichna, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka, Berestove in Kharkiv region, were hit with artillery and mortars.

In Lyman direction, the aggressor actively used aviation, launching more than 10 strikes on the positions of Ukrainian troops in Serebrianske forestry area (south-west of Kreminna, Luhansk region) and near the settlements of Bilohorivka in Luhansk region; Torske, Spirne, Vasiukivka in Donetsk region. The defense forces repelled eight enemy attacks in the area of Makiyivka in Luhansk region and four more – near Torske and Serebrianske forestry in Donetsk region. More than 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar attacks, including Nevske, Bilohorivka in Luhansk region; Spirne, Rozdolivka, Dibrova in Donetsk region.

In Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy attacks in the area of Andriyivka in Donetsk region. The Russians launched airstrikes near Minkivka, Kindrativka, Stupochky, Klishchiyivka, Andriyivka in Donetsk region. More than 15 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, in particular Vasiukivka, Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiyivka, Bila Hora, New York in Donetsk region.

In Avdiyivka direction, Ukrainian defenders courageously hold their defense, repelled 10 enemy attacks in the area of Avdiyivka and another eight attacks – in the areas east of Stepove and south-east of Sieverne in Donetsk region. The invaders launched more than 10 airstrikes near Avdiyivka. About 10 settlements, including Keramik, Stepove, Avdiyivka, Opytne, Pervomayske, and Nevelske in Donetsk region, came under enemy artillery and mortar fire.

In Maryinka direction, the Ukrainian troops successfully repelled eight enemy attacks in the areas of Maryinka, Pobieda and Novomykhaylivka in Donetsk region. The aggressor launched airstrikes near Maryinka, Novomykhaylivka, Kostiantynivka settlements in Donetsk region. About 10 settlements came under enemy fire, in particular, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiyivka, Maryinka, Pobieda, Novomykhaylivka, Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region.

In Shakhtarske direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled enemy attacks in the area south of Zolota Nyva and southeast of Vuhledar, Donetsk region. Russian troops shelled about 10 settlements with artillery and mortars, including Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka, Zolota Nyva, Staromayorske, Rivnopil in Donetsk region

In Zaporizhzhia region, the invaders launched an airstrike in the area of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk region. About 25 settlements, in particular, Levadne, Malynivka, Charivne, Orikhiv, Novoandriyivka, Stepove in Zaporizhzhia region, came under enemy artillery and mortar attacks.

In Kherson direction, Mykhaylivka, Ivanivka, Antonivka, Kherson, Veletenske, Stanislav in Kherson region; Dmytrivka in Mykolaiv region came under enemy artillery and mortar fire.